Steelers sign Jordan Berry to one-year extension

Getty Images

Steelers punter Jordan Berry was unlikely to leave Pittsburgh this offseason and the team made sure he won’t be going anywhere on Thursday.

The Steelers announced that they have signed Berry to a one-year extension. Berry was set to become a restricted free agent in March.

“It’s pretty exciting to get it all finished, get it all sorted out, and get it done early,” Berry said. “I love being in Pittsburgh so I am excited to have it done. I don’t have to think about it. I can just focus on training and getting ready for next season, which is the most important part of everything.”

Berry, who has played every game for the Steelers over the last three seasons, punted 64 times in 2017 and had a net average of 39.8 yards per kick. He holds the three highest net averages for a punter in team history.