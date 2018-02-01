Stephon Gilmore, Alshon Jeffery know each other well despite having never played

Getty Images

Stephon Gilmore and Alshon Jeffery have never played against each other in the NFL. Yet, they know each other about as well as any cornerback and wide receiver can.

The two faced each other in practice every day from 2009-11 while at the University of South Carolina.

“It’s going to be exciting. I can’t wait,” Jeffery said of Sunday’s anticipated matchup.

The two first met at the high school all-star game between South Carolina and North Carolina. Gilmore played quarterback.

“He couldn’t throw the ball,” Jeffery said. “He played quarterback in high school, and he couldn’t throw the ball.”

At South Carolina, Gilmore, Jeffery, Melvin Ingram and D.J. Swearinger lived together in a four-bedroom suite. Gilmore called Jeffery “messy.” Jeffery said Gilmore allowed him his personal space.

“It was fun. A lot of jokes,” Gilmore said. “It was the first time we’d lived away from home. We were 18. A lot of stories. A lot of fun.”

Jeffery served as a groomsman in Gilmore’s wedding.

But the two aren’t talking to each other this week and even appeared reluctant to talk about their relationship.

“I haven’t talked to him this week,” Jeffery said. “I’m pretty sure he feels the same way. It’s nothing on purpose. I play for the Eagles. Ain’t no friends. None of that. It is what it is.”

While Jeffery said they would not talk on the field, even to acknowledge each other, Gilmore said “we’ll see” when asked if they would talk next week.

May the best man win.