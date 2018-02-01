Steve Spagnuolo: Ben McAdoo will get another head coaching job

Getty Images

Steve Spagnuolo has more faith in Ben McAdoo than the Giants did. Or the rest of the NFL does. At least for now.

The former Giants defensive coordinator said he believes McAdoo will get another chance as a head coach.

“It was a really tough year,” Spagnuolo told Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan on SiriusXM Radio. “I want to say this up front, Ben McAdoo, who was our head coach, in my opinion will be a head coach again. He did an outstanding job. I mean, we just had things kind of snowball the wrong way this year. Sometimes when that ball gets rolling the wrong way it’s hard to push it back up and get going in the middle of it.”

The Giants fired McAdoo after a 2-10 start and the ill-advised decision to bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith. Spagnuolo finished out the year as the team’s interim head coach.

“Look, you live and you learn, right?” Spagnuolo said. “I always think sometimes you get more out of a rough season like that than you do the great ones that we have,” he said. “Some bonds are created when you go through adverse situations and we did have that.”

Despite a host of vacancies, McAdoo did not get a sniff from any team seeking a new head coach.