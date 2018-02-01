Takk McKinley had shoulder surgery Thursday

Getty Images

Falcons 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley will spend the first part of the offseason recovering from shoulder surgery.

McKinley posted a picture of himself in medical garb on social media Thursday afternoon and asked his followers for prayers as he went in for surgery. He posted a similar picture a few hours later with a large sling/brace on his left shoulder. McKinley’s caption included a note that followers “best believe double digit sacks coming next year now that we will have two good shoulders.”

McKinley had 20 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles while playing in all 16 regular season games and then added one sack in each of the team’s two playoff outings.

The Falcons called the surgery “minor,” which suggests they expect him to be healthy for offseason work this year.