Terence Newman wants to play next season

Getty Images

When the Vikings were heading into the NFC Championship Game, cornerback Terence Newman was asked if he’d thought about calling it a career if the team went on to win the Super Bowl.

Newman asked why he shouldn’t “try to get two” in response, but the question shifted to whether he’d be back to try for his first ring once the Vikings lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. During an appearance on KFAN Thursday, Newman offered his answer to that question.

“I want to play [next season], because we made it to an NFC Championship,” Newman said. “We fell short. We fell way short … I want to be able to have an opportunity to win a ring. It’s that simple.”

Newman is set for free agency after playing just over 55 percent of the snaps for the Vikings over the course of the regular season. The Vikings also have Mackensie Alexander behind starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes, but coach Mike Zimmer’s long relationship with Newman could leave the door open for another year in Minnesota.