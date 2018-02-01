Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills may not enter the big bidding at QB this offseason.

The Dolphins may need to take a page from Washington and Kansas City and be bold at QB.

Patriots WR Chris Hogan hopes to be a factor again.

A look at the Jets’ odds to land QB Kirk Cousins.

Looking back at the Ravens’ Super Bowl roster.

Bengals RB Jeremy Hill has said his goodbyes to Cincinnati.

The Browns added three to the roster.

Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw doesn’t approve of some of his old team’s moves.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s happy his coach is hanging around.

Colts G.M. Chris Ballard wants the team to be home-grown.

Former Jaguars LT Tony Boselli is awaiting word on his Hall of Fame candidacy.

The Titans kept a few coaches from their previous staff.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell weighed in on the Broncos succession plan of ownership.

The Chiefs are reasonably excited about adding CB Kendall Fuller.

Chargers S Tre Boston breaks down the Super Bowl matchup.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has an edge from being a broadcaster, according to another broadcaster.

Cowboys TE Jason Witten has no doubts about himself or his team.

A co-worker thinks former Giants coach Ben McAdoo will resurface.

Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins loves having this kind of platform.

Washington trading for a veteran QB hasn’t always gone so well.

Bears G Kyle Long appears to have undergone a second surgery.

A look at presumptive Lions coach Matt Patricia’s academic background.

Packers legend Jerry Kramer is on the cusp of the Hall of Fame.

Former Vikings coach Bud Grant has put the Super Bowl losses behind him.

The Falcons are making progress on their roof issues.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly on the adjustment to another new defensive coordinator.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara is suddenly a big star at Super Bowl week festivities.

The Buccaneers could feel some impact from the Alex Smith trade.

The Cardinals are clearly in the market for a QB.

The Rams will continue their international travels next year.

Former 49ers RB Roger Craig relives his Super Bowl memories.

Seahawks WR Paul Richardson‘s future will affect several other moves.