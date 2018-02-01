Vikings’ offensive coordinator will have say in who the quarterback is

Getty Images

The Vikings are waiting until after the Super Bowl to finish their search for an offensive coordinator. The new offensive coordinator will have a say in who the team’s quarterback is moving forward.

“He’ll have a major part of the decision-making process,” Vikings General Manager Rick Speilman said, via Eric Smith of the team website. “He’ll be heavily involved in that. The way that we structure everything is that everybody has a part in that process — myself, coach [Mike] Zimmer, our scouting department and all of our coaches.

“Anytime we make a major decision, we have a systematic approach that I feel is very thorough so we can make the best decision possible. This will be no different for whoever comes in.”

Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo reportedly is on the Vikings’ list of candidates still to interview for the job. Zimmer already interviewed Darrell Bevell, Kevin Stefanski, Sean Ryan and Dan Campbell at his ranch in Kentucky.

“I think we’ve got a pretty good feel for the people we have interviewed so far,” Spielman said. “There’s a couple more we just want to get in front of. I think by going through this process and doing it the way we’re handling it, that we’ll have a pretty good idea.

“I think the biggest thing looking for the offensive coordinator is that we have great chemistry on our coaching staff. They’ve done a phenomenal job, even from when Pat took over [in 2016] to taking Norv [Turner’s] system and putting a little bit of his twist on it, then adding some things [Shurmur] learned from Chip Kelly as well. However, part of the process is: ‘Do you blow it up and start from a whole new system? Or do you continue to build on what you’ve been able to do from the past year and a half?’ Those are the decisions Coach Zim’ will have to make.”

The team also has a big decision to make at quarterback. Three of the Vikings’ quarterbacks — Sam Bradford, Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater — are scheduled to become free agents in March.