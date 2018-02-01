With a win on Sunday, Bill Belichick will be the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick owns a lot of Super Bow coaching records already, but one that hasn’t been discussed a lot is related to his age.

The 65-year-old Belichick would be the oldest coach ever to win a Super Bowl if the Patriots beat the Eagles on Sunday.

The current oldest coach to win a Super Bowl was Tom Coughlin, who was also 65 years old, but four months younger than Belichick is now, when his Giants beat the Patriots six years ago.

Belichick is already the second-oldest coach to win a Super Bowl with last year’s championship. The next-oldest Super Bowl winning head coach was Dick Vermeil, who was 63 when he won with the Rams after the 1999 season.

The oldest head coach ever to appear in a Super Bowl was Marv Levy, who lost four consecutive Super Bowls with the Bills at ages 65, 66, 67 and 68.