2016 Bills draft pick Kolby Listenbee sues TCU for abuse, harassment

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kolby Listenbee has not played in a game since being drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and he’s filed a lawsuit against Texas Christian University alleging their mistreatment of him has contributed to that.

Listenbee injured his pelvis during a 2015 game against SMU and, per court documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, alleges that TCU head coach Gary Patterson and others on the staff “continually harassed, humiliated, pressured and threatened” him to return before he had healed. Listenbee argues that the lack of rest and injections of painkillers caused further damage to his pelvic cartilage that blocked the “NFL career he would have had” if he’d been treated properly.

Listenbee is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

Patterson, other coaches, doctors and the Big 12 Conference join TCU as defendants in the filing. TCU argues they should not be part of the suit because the doctors treating Listenbee were not employees of the school.

Listenbee spent his rookie year on injured reserve and was released last year. He spent time on the Dolphins and Colts practice squads and signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts.