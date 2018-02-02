Adam Jones had sports hernia surgery

Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones‘ 2017 season ended with a trip to injured reserve because of a sports hernia injury and he’ll be rehabbing it over the first weeks of 2018.

Jones posted a video of himself in surgical garb on Instagram Thursday and Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com confirms that he had a procedure to repair the injury. There’s typically a recovery timeline of a month or two after such an operation, so Jones should be ready to go for offseason work.

Jones is under contract to do that offseason work with the Bengals. It’s the final year of his deal and Jones is set to make a salary of $5.3 million with a cap number of just under $7 million. The Bengals would get most of that back if they chose to part ways with the veteran.

Jones had 23 tackles and an interception in nine 2017 games.