Baker Mayfield: It would be great to sit behind Eli, Brees

Getty Images

When Baker Mayfield‘s draft prospects get broken down, one of the first things that comes up is his height.

Mayfield measures in at just over six feet, which is shorter than most scouts find ideal for a quarterback. That hasn’t hurt Saints quarterback Drew Brees over the course of his career, which may be part of the reason why Mayfield says he’d be happy to land in New Orleans come the draft.

“I would love that,” Mayfield said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “To be able to learn under him for however long he plays, I’d love that [and] to get a chance to be in New Orleans, a good franchise.”

Brees isn’t alone among quarterbacks that Mayfield would be OK with learning from at the start of his career. He was asked about being drafted by the Giants, who have stated their intention to stick with Eli Manning for at least one more year. Mayfield said that “sitting behind Eli would be a great situation,” especially with Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard (who also went to Oklahoma) and Evan Engram as receiving targets.

“Throwing the ball to Engram, Shep and Odell wouldn’t be too bad,” Mayfield said, via Newsday. “Those are some studs right there. Being there, that’s a big-time franchise. The spotlight, I think I thrive on that. I think that would be an ideal situation.”

There are teams that would offer Mayfield more immediate paths to playing time and it’s probably safe to say he’d welcome that opportunity as well.