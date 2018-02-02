Bill Belichick pleased with Patriots’ focus

Getty Images

The Patriots practiced with music pounding in the Vikings’ Winter Park facility Friday. It was their lightest practice of the week, according to the team’s pool report, as they taper down for the game.

The Patriots practiced in pads Wednesday, made Thursday a bit lighter and had a final review Friday.

“I think they’ve been focused, no question,” coach Bill Belichick said in the pool report released by the league. “There are things that are different about this game, but we’ve managed those and we’ve tried to focus on what we need to do and I think the attention level has been good.



“It’s hard to win in this league. It’s very competitive. I think we’ll be ready to go and we’ll go out there and do the best we can.”

The team’s specialists had a kicking session at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday. The entire team will travel to the stadium Saturday for a team photo and a gathering with family and friends as game day approaches.

“We kind of try to stay on a normal schedule,” Belichick said. “So normally what we would do is Friday is this, and then guys do whatever their individual thing is. They might do massage or get some extra rest or maybe a certain film [study] routine that they’re in. Tomorrow is going to be kind of a normal Saturday for us.”