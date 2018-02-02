Bill Belichick takes night off to watch basketball

AP

Maybe it’s because he’s been to plenty of Super Bowls, or maybe it was just because he had an extra week to prepare for a game. Or maybe he just had to get out of the mall. Either way, Bill Belichick took a night off Thursday.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Belichick attended last night’s Timberwolves-Bucks game, sitting courtside. He’s a longtime friend of Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau, who grew up in Connecticut, was a Celtics assistant for four years and declares himself a Patriots fan.

.@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/GfFAIMAP5J — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2018

“I watch every game,” Thibodeau said. “I love watching them play, and I don’t take any of that for granted. I know how special he is and that team is. I hope he never leaves. I hope he coaches 25 more years. He’s an amazing guy and an amazing coach.

“I grew up as a kid thinking that the Patriots never win the Super Bowl — we could get there, but we don’t win. And now my nephews, there view of it is entirely different. They think the Patriots should win it every year. That’s a good way to grow up. But I know how special that is. And no one in that area should ever take it for granted.”

Belichick has also had Thibodeau out to Patriots practices during the spring. And maybe he’s good luck, as the Timberwolves beat the Bucks 108-89.