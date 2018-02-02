Brian Hoyer: Browns have won four games since benching me

Getty Images

Brian Hoyer is at the Super Bowl as the Patriots’ backup quarterback, and he had some things to say this week about a team that is very far from the Super Bowl.

Hoyer pointed out that the Browns have won just four games since they benched him as their starting quarterback in favor of Johnny Manziel late in the 2014 season.

“They’ve only won three games since then. So I think that explains everything. Is it three or four? Four,” Hoyer told Tony Grossi of ESPN.

In Hoyer’s 2013-2014 tenure with the Browns, he started 16 games and they went 10-6. The Browns benched Hoyer with three games left in the 2014 season. They lost their last three games in 2014 and went 3-13, 1-15 and 0-16 in the next three seasons. That’s a total record of 4-47 without Hoyer.

Here’s every quarterback who has started for the Browns since Hoyer was benched, and the Browns’ record with each quarterback:

Johnny Manziel 2-6

Robert Griffin III 1-4

Josh McCown 1-10

Connor Shaw 0-1

Kevin Hogan 0-1

Austin Davis 0-2

Cody Kessler 0-8

DeShone Kizer 0-15

Perhaps the Browns shouldn’t have benched the only quarterback who has had a winning record for them since the franchise returned to Cleveland in 1999.