Case Keenum feels there’s “unfinished business” in Minnesota

Getty Images

The Vikings aren’t playing in Super Bowl LII at their stadium this Sunday because a successful season came crashing to an end when the Eagles beat them 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game.

Falling short of the biggest game of the year is something that “still really stings” quarterback Case Keenum almost two weeks later. That’s left the impending free agent with the desire to take that next step with the Vikings in the future.

“We love Minnesota, we love it here, we love the season we had, we definitely feel like there’s some unfinished business with how things ended,” Keenum said on 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis. “At the same time, we understand tough decisions have to be made and so we’ll see what happens.”

Sam Bradford will also be a free agent and Teddy Bridgewater could join them on the open market if he avoids having his contract tolled after spending six weeks on the physically unable to perform list this season. The Vikings’ decision about who they will choose to help finish the job in 2018 will be one of the biggest storylines in the league once the Super Bowl is over.