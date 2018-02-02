Dak Prescott excited to have Kellen Moore as his position coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t renew the contract of longtime quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson. Instead, they hired Dak Prescott‘s former teammate, Kellen Moore, for the job.

Moore, who lost his backup job to undrafted rookie Cooper Rush in 2017, never has previously coached.

“I’m a big fan of Kellen Moore,” Prescott said on the Newy Scruggs Show on NBC Sports Radio. “I pushed for that, and I know he helped me so much throughout the season, both seasons actually. He’s just so smart. I told him when he became a college coach and I had a kid, my son had no choice of who he was going to play for. I’m excited I get to play under him now, and I’m excited for him to take this role as a coach, and I know he’ll be really good at it.”

Prescott believes his “great” relationship with Moore “will help a lot.”

“The moment he became quarterbacks coach, we shared a message and I told him exactly the things I wanted to push me and challenge me, and I know he’s going to do that,” Prescott said. “He’s so smart; he knows the game so well. He can only benefit me.”