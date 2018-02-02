Dalvin Cook on track for 2018

Getty Images

More than four months into his rehab, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is looking good.

“He’s progressed very nicely,” General Manager Rick Spielman said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I talked to [Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer] Eric Sugarman . . . when we got back in town, and we don’t see any reason where he’s not going to be where Adrian Peterson was when he came off his knee [injury].”

Cook, the team’s second-round pick, rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns on 74 attempts in four games his rookie season. He tore his ACL in the Week 4 game.

“We have no reason to believe Dalvin won’t even be stronger than he was before the injury,” Spielman added. “We’re very excited about getting him back on the field.”

Peterson returned in 2012 from his knee injury to rush for 2,097 yards and win league MVP honors.