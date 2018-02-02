Dalvin Cook on track for 2018

Posted by Charean Williams on February 2, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
Getty Images

More than four months into his rehab, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is looking good.

“He’s progressed very nicely,” General Manager Rick Spielman said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I talked to [Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer] Eric Sugarman . . . when we got back in town, and we don’t see any reason where he’s not going to be where Adrian Peterson was when he came off his knee [injury].”

Cook, the team’s second-round pick, rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns on 74 attempts in four games his rookie season. He tore his ACL in the Week 4 game.

“We have no reason to believe Dalvin won’t even be stronger than he was before the injury,” Spielman added. “We’re very excited about getting him back on the field.”

Peterson returned in 2012 from his knee injury to rush for 2,097 yards and win league MVP honors.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Dalvin Cook on track for 2018

  2. Good luck kid. The Peterson was an anomaly (I believe,) and coming back to any level of success close to that effort will be very difficult, if not unlikely.

  3. Stop using AP and Dalvin in same sentence. 2 different injuries, 2 different players. You can just say, “Dalvin is right on or ahead of schedule.” That should be good enough.

    AP is gone. If we make Dalvin the focus like we did AP, we won’t go anywhere…..like it was when AP was here.

  5. “we don’t see any reason where he’s not going to be where Adrian Peterson was when he came off his knee [injury].”
    _______

    Oh, crap. You mean he’s going to lose his ability to pick up the blitz, catch passes, and take handoffs from the shotgun formation?

  6. It’s pretty amazing how even 10 years ago an ACL injury was damn near career ending, when now it’s basically a 10 month rehab.

  8. Vikings fan here. Just going to preemptively say right now that I think a healthy Cook would’ve had little to no effect in an NFC Championship game where the Vikings’ defense got absolutely obliterated. No excuses here.

    The only thing a healthy Cook may have helped the Vikes with would’ve been the possibility of getting that #1 seed so they could’ve played the ‘ship game here at US Bank stadium. But with that awesome game plan Doug and his staff had? I’m not convinced the Vikes would’ve had much of a different outcome playing at home. Eagles were/are simply the better team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!