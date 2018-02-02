Eagles scouting officials “to understand what they like to call”

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2018, 1:43 PM EST
The Eagles have been penalized eight times in their two playoff wins this year and they’d like to keep that number from growing too much when they take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Part of their attempt to do that has involved watching video of the penalties called by the members of this year’s officiating crew. Referee Gene Steratore will head up the group, which does not work together during the regular season.

“We kind of use that to understand what they like to call, know what they are looking for, and pretty much just help us play a cleaner game so we know what to expect from them and they know what to expect from us,” Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham said, via Sal Paolantonio and Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Paolantonio and McManus note that Steratore’s crew was fifth-highest in pass interference, defensive holding and illegal contact calls and that four of the other six officials were on crews that ranked in the top half of the league in those calls. Their colleague Bill Barnwell points out that two of the three officials assigned to watch for pass interference — side judge Scott Edwards, field judge Tom Hill and back judge Perry Paganelli — were on crews that threw fewer flags for those infractions than the league average.

Barnwell also points out that there has not been an illegal contact penalty in the Super Bowl since 2005, which was the last time the Patriots and Eagles met in the game. Patriots linebacker Roman Phifer was the guilty party and the flag wiped out an Asante Samuel interception, although the damage was minimal as Rodney Harrison intercepted Donovan McNabb one play later.

6 responses to “Eagles scouting officials “to understand what they like to call”

  1. I can tell you what they DON’T like to call: holding against the Patriots.

    Not to be that “conspiracy” guy or anything, but when Tom is on the field there is more leeway afforded to his blockers than anyone else in the league. Proof is on tape. 2nd half against the Jags, they were able to grab and pull whoever they needed to keep Tommy untouched and the refs wouldn’t even flinch. Even that game clinching run on 3rd & 10, there was 1 or 2 blatant textbook holds that allowed the edge to be set.

    Touch one of Tommy’s receivers or god forbid Tom himself, and it’s laundry day on the field. But if you’re preventing someone from getting a hit on Tom, you basically have free reign to do whatever you gotta do. There’s your scouting report.

    No “conspiracy”, just blatant favoritism. You have to be blind not to see it.

  2. Wait. An IC call wiped out a Patriots turnover in a playoff game? I thought NE got all the calls?

  3. idislikespeciousness says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:10 pm
    Wait. An IC call wiped out a Patriots turnover in a playoff game? I thought NE got all the calls?
    __________

    The refs forced McNabb to throw a pick on the next play to make up for their mistaken call against the Pats.. duh lol

  4. Can’t just look at what they do call. You have to look for penalties that weren’t called to find out what they don’t call.

  5. Steratore’s crew is the one that called an “inadvertent whistle” during a Pats/Bills game a few years back that resulted in a play blown dead that would probably have resulted in a Amendola TD. Video that focused on Brady and Belichick as the officials tried to unscrew that pooch showed a QB telling his offense to move to where the ball had been spotted to get ready for the next play and the coach calmly nodding his head as the side judge explained the situation to him. And that’s the Pats: they don’t dwell on “we got screwed out of six points”; it’s “we’re on to first and ten at their thirty five”.

  6. I can tell you what they DON’T like to call: holding against the Patriots.

    Not to be that “conspiracy” guy or anything, but when Tom is on the field there is more leeway afforded to his blockers than anyone else in the league. Proof is on tape. 2nd half against the Jags, they were able to grab and pull whoever they needed to keep Tommy untouched…

    ———————————————————————

    I’m not sure I buy a lot of conspiracy theories, but you are right. There was a LOT of holding by the Pats OL that was not called in that game.

