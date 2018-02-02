Eli Manning insists he’s OK with Giants using No. 2 pick on QB

Getty Images

The Giants have assured Eli Manning he will continue as the Giants’ starting quarterback this season.

“Obviously knowing I will be a New York Giant, that helped. Been told that, so that’s a starting point,” Manning said, via Art Stapleton of newjersey.com. “Now just keep going about my job an learn this offense, obviously got to wait for spring and start back practicing with the team and get everybody up to speed.”

But the Giants have to plan for a future without Manning. He is 37, has not had fewer than 18 turnovers in any of the past five seasons and the Giants have made the postseason only once the past six seasons.

Manning insists he has no problem with the Giants investing the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback.

“Hey, the Giants, it’s always, it’s about, they’ve got to draft, you know, whether it’s the future or for now, they’ve got to figure out how to put the best players on the field,” Manning said. “Hey, whatever they draft I’m fine with, it’s about me doing my job and that’s playing quarterback. . . . All I can worry about is doing my job. I got to go out there and compete and win games and so if I do that everything else will work itself out.”

Reporters asked Manning if he would embrace working with UCLA’s Josh Rosen or USC’s Sam Darnold or another young quarterback the Giants select.

“Yes, in a sense,” he said.