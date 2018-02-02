Eli Manning insists he’s OK with Giants using No. 2 pick on QB

Posted by Charean Williams on February 2, 2018, 12:59 PM EST
Getty Images

The Giants have assured Eli Manning he will continue as the Giants’ starting quarterback this season.

“Obviously knowing I will be a New York Giant, that helped. Been told that, so that’s a starting point,” Manning said, via Art Stapleton of newjersey.com. “Now just keep going about my job an learn this offense, obviously got to wait for spring and start back practicing with the team and get everybody up to speed.”

But the Giants have to plan for a future without Manning. He is 37, has not had fewer than 18 turnovers in any of the past five seasons and the Giants have made the postseason only once the past six seasons.

Manning insists he has no problem with the Giants investing the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback.

“Hey, the Giants, it’s always, it’s about, they’ve got to draft, you know, whether it’s the future or for now, they’ve got to figure out how to put the best players on the field,” Manning said. “Hey, whatever they draft I’m fine with, it’s about me doing my job and that’s playing quarterback. . . . All I can worry about is doing my job. I got to go out there and compete and win games and so if I do that everything else will work itself out.”

Reporters asked Manning if he would embrace working with UCLA’s Josh Rosen or USC’s Sam Darnold or another young quarterback the Giants select.

“Yes, in a sense,” he said.

9 responses to “Eli Manning insists he’s OK with Giants using No. 2 pick on QB

  2. Somehow this guy will end up in the Hall of Fame because of two good playoff runs. Jim Plunkett had two good playoff runs. He’s (correctly) not in the Hall of Fame.

  3. How selfish would you be to be upset about your team planning to replace you in the future when you’re 37 years old?

    Tom Brady is 40 and he’s so selfish he got the Patriots to trade away a better QB so he could be the only man in New England. Ego is a hell of a drug.

  4. In Teddy We Trust says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:01 pm
    How selfish would you be to be upset about your team planning to replace you in the future when you’re 37 years old?
    Idk… ask Brett Favre

  5. Eli’s got twice as many yards (51k to 26k), twice as many TDs (339 to 164), and a 60% completion pct to 52.5. Plunkett is not a good comparison.

    Jackalope says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:07 pm
  6. Jackalope says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:07 pm
    except plunket isn’t 6th all time in passing yards and 8th soon to be 6th all time td’s oh and then there’s the whole never missing a start thing..but hey keep hating im sure eli will drink your tears all the way to canton….smfh

  7. But Eli, what if that drafted QB refused to play for the Giants? And you had to be traded to Cleveland as part of the deal? Is that still ok?

  8. I don’t think I would be. I would be far more interested in the team adding players that would help win before I retired. Slide back a few spots pick up some picks and fix that atrocious line.

  9. I’m an Eagles fan, so never was a huge fan of Eli. He can be as sloppy as anyone, but sooner or later you have to respect him for what he’s done. No matter what some of you may say to trash the guy, you don’t win 2 superbowls and put yourself among the all-time passing leaders by “luck.”

