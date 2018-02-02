Every Eagle fully participated in final practice of the season

AP

The Eagles held their final practice before Super Bowl LII on Friday and they had perfect attendance on the field.

Every player on Philadelphia’s active roster was a full participant, including defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan missed the first two practices of the week with an illness.

The team also noted that cornerback Ronald Darby, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, running back Jay Ajayi and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe were full participants despite injury or illness.

None of those players nor any of the others on the 53-man roster was given an injury designation, which means all hands will be on deck when they take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.