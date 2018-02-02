Fans vote Alvin Kamara as the Pepsi rookie of the year

Getty Images

Alvin Kamara is the favorite to win the official offensive rookie of the year award Saturday night. The official postseason awards are announced at NFL Honors.

But the Saints running back warmed up his acceptance speech by winning the 2017 Pepsi Rookie of the Year award.

Fans determined the winner in voting on NFL.com. The other finalists were Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Kamara, a 2018 Pro Bowl selection, led all rookies with 14 total touchdowns and ranked second with 1,554 scrimmage yards. He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers (1965) as the only rookies in NFL history to have at least five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a kickoff-return touchdown.