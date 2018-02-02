Free agency has Cousins feeling like a high schooler getting recruited again

Getty Images

Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is in a place he hasn’t been in since he was a senior at Holland Christian High School in Holland, Michigan: He gets to pick his next team.

Cousins said today on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he feels like a recruit again, knowing that when free agency starts next month he’ll have teams interested in him and he can choose the place where he fits best.

“I haven’t had a chance to choose where I was going to play since 2007 when I chose Michigan State. I’m looking forward to that opportunity,” Cousins said.

Cousins will weigh his options when free agency begins, and his goal is to find a team that’s ready to win a championship.

“I want to win,” Cousins said. “Go where you can win. That’s exactly what the plan is.”

Cousins said he had no inkling that Washington was going to work out a trade for Alex Smith until someone texted him that the news was breaking while he was in a hotel gym.

“It was a surprise. I was working out in my hotel in Minneapolis,” Cousins said.

Now Smith will take over where Cousins left off in Washington, and Cousins will see which team thinks he’s the final piece for a championship.