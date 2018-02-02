Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander sent a high school football coach and his son to the Super Bowl.

A look at the first three years of Dolphins WR DeVante Parker‘s career.

Patriots DE Deatrich Wise is “elated” to be out of the concussion protocol.

The Jets locker room didn’t make it into the 30 for 30 on Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is speaking to the media on Friday.

Is former Bengals WR Cris Collinsworth better as an announcer than he was as a player?

Former Steelers RB Jerome Bettis weighed in on the team’s playoff loss.

Texans defensive backs like having Anthony Midget as their position coach.

Will former Colts RB Edgerrin James get into the Hall of Fame?

The Alex Smith trade may help keep Blake Bortles in Jacksonville.

Patriots players shared their memories of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Count Terrell Davis as a member of the bring Kirk Cousins to the Broncos club.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes feels like he’s learned how starters have to prepare.

Making the case for former Chargers G.M. Bobby Beathard getting into the Hall of Fame.

Former Raiders G Steve Wisniewski is looking forward to watching his nephew in the Super Bowl.

A decision by the Cowboys had an impact on Super Bowl LII.

Former Giants DE Osi Umenyiora offered some tips to Fletcher Cox about facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Eagles QB Nick Foles has put some thought into his post-football life.

Nate Sudfeld and Ricky Jean Francois went from the Redskins to the Super Bowl.

Breaking down former Bears LB Brian Urlacher before the Hall of Fame vote.

How big a risk are the Lions taking by switching quarterback coaches?

Justin Timberlake revealed he roots for the Packers.

Would the Vikings consider a move for Kirk Cousins?

Both Super Bowl teams had complimentary things to say about the Falcons.

Facing the Panthers helped push the Patriots in the direction of the Super Bowl.

Carl Nicks reminisced about the Saints’ unexpected Super Bowl onside kick.

The Buccaneers added a long snapper.

The Cardinals expect better special teams play.

Kenny Britt went from the Rams to a winless Browns team and then to the Super Bowl with the Patriots.

Two former players with 49ers ties are up for the Hall of Fame this weekend.

What’s on tap for the Seahawks at tight end?