Get to know Deshaun Watson

He would have been the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year — and possibly the league’s MVP — but for an ACL tear suffered midway through the season. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson nevertheless showed enough to prove that he’s the future of the NFL.

Which is a very good thing for the league, since plenty of the franchise quarterbacks are on the wrong side of 35.

Watson joined PFT Live this week, courtesy of our friends at Old Spice, for a conversation about why he became so good so quickly, about what he expects from himself, and much more. To hear and see it all (including Chris Simms revising his Aaron Rodgers Gregorian chant to include Deshaun Watson), check out the video accompanying this post.

