J.J. Watt can’t wait for next season

This time last year, J.J. Watt was saying the same thing he is saying this year: He can’t wait for next season.

The Texans defensive end has not played a full season since 2015. He played three games in 2016 before more back surgery and five games in 2017 before surgery to repair a tibial plateau in his leg.

Watt reported his rehab is on track.

“I feel very good,” Watt said Friday, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s a day-to-day process. I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made. I’m really, really excited about next season.”

Watt is favored to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his fund-raising efforts for Hurricane Harvey victims. Carolina tight end Greg Olsen and Baltimore tight end Benjamin Watson are the other finalists for the award.