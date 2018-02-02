Jared Goff doesn’t want Kirk Cousins going to the Cardinals

Getty Images

Patrick Peterson and Larry Fitzgerald want Kirk Cousins to sign with the Cardinals. A member of a team that competes with the Cardinals doesn’t.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has no interest in seeing Cousins twice per year.

“I’m hoping he doesn’t,” Goff said in a visit to the PFT Live set on Friday. “He’s a hell of a player. I’m a big fan of his, big fan of what he’s done.”

Goff explained that he has studied basically every snap that Cousins has taken over the last three years.

“He’s tremendous,” Goff said. “I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he’s done. Some of the throws he made [that] we see on film. You rewind it, you watch it again. It’s unbelievable.”

Why doesn’t he get more credit?

“I don’t know. Because guys like you don’t like to talk about him,” Goff said, laughing.

Goff agreed with my explanation that guys who win are the ones who get talked about. Cousins, over the last two years, hasn’t won enough. If he’s as good as Goff believes, Cousins may be winning plenty in 2018.

If he makes the right decision about where he’ll go next.