Kenny Britt on his career: We don’t count Cleveland

Kenny Britt‘s teams went 5-13 this season, including two wins in the postseason. Yet, the wide receiver has made it to the Super Bowl.

It’s no wonder Britt considers himself the luckiest man in the world this week, though the Patriots likely make him inactive for a third consecutive postseason game.

“I’m pretty sure everybody else would [consider me that],” Britt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “My wife does. I’m glad to get the opportunity to be in a place where I’m well respected and the guys are glad for me to be here.”

The Browns cut Britt after 12 games, 18 catches, 233 yards and $10.5 million. Five days later, Britt signed a two-year deal with New England.

“To tell you the truth, I really don’t think about those times when I was Cleveland,” Britt said. “Too busy getting ready for games. We’re still playing.”

Britt said he wasn’t surprised the Browns went 0-16 and admits he tries to forget his brief stay in Cleveland. When he said he has played for four teams, a reporter corrected him that he played for five.

“We don’t count Cleveland,” Britt said.