Kirk Cousins doesn't think trade hurts his value

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 2, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
Things changed considerably for Kirk Cousins this week, but he doesn’t think his market has.

The Washington quarterback will hit free agency after his team traded for Alex Smith, but Cousins disagrees with anyone who think he’s worth less on the open market now.

I don’t think so,” he said in a video interview with USA Today, via NJ.com. “It shouldn’t. I think the tape is what you go off of. If you’re not going off the tape, I really wouldn’t want to be there anyway. I want to go to a team that’s going to evaluate the tape, watch the film, know football, and make those decisions based off that.”

Cousins had worked the last two years under the franchise tag, and they struggled to try to find a long-term solution. So Washington opted to trade a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller for the right to lock Smith in for the next four years, giving them some cost-certainty.

It also turns Cousins into a market full of suiters which could include the Jets and Broncos and others.

“Each year, I’ve gotten better as a player, and I think that bodes well for the future, because I’m only going into year seven,” Cousins said. “I expect to continue to improve. I’m excited about what the future holds. . . .

“It’s just about winning. It doesn’t matter where you live, the other variables. If you’re not winning, the rest doesn’t matter. Ultimately, it will be: Can we win? That’ll be the No. 1 factor.”

Cousins said he was working out in his hotel in Minneapolis when he got the news, and called his impending free agency an “exciting process.”

It already has been.

21 responses to “Kirk Cousins doesn’t think trade hurts his value

  2. He’ll get a deal but he’s delusional if he thinks someone is going to pay him what the tag would have next season in Washington. He had the Redskins over a barrel because they have a front office full of idiots and incompetents.

  4. “It’s just about winning. It doesn’t matter where you live, the other variables. If you’re not winning, the rest doesn’t matter. Ultimately, it will be: Can we win? That’ll be the No. 1 factor.”

    Well, my Browns are going to have to add another $30 Million to his contract now….

  5. The Redskins made an offer to make Kirk the highest paid player in NFL history…just shortly after Derek Carr signed his extension averaging $25 mil per year…

    Kirk not only rejected the offer, he didn’t counter the offer…He had every intention of hitting free agency!… which is fine for him, but that doesn’t mean Redskins management screwed the pooch…

  6. harrisonhits2 says:

    February 2, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Word is he wants about 27 to 28 mil a year which is most likely where he ends up

  7. harrisonhits2 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:10 pm
    Maybe, but the tag is only a year guaranteed. He’s going to get something long term now. I’m sure he’s not expecting what the third year tag would have been.

  8. Not a clutch QB, gets too sloppy in the two minute drill, can’t keep it together in the playoffs.

  9. $25 million is not enough … he wants $27-$28? Meanwhile all he needs to do is get a smart accountant …. signing for $28 million on a California team is like getting a $25 million contract in any other state.

  11. He’s certainly not Peyton Manning, but he is the best free agent QB to hit the open market since Peyton Manning in 2012.

    All it takes is two teams to bid for his services for the dollars to go crazy, and he will likely have Denver and New York seriously pursuing him, with the Browns and Cardinals in the mix as well.

  14. He probably can get 27+MM/year.
    The Jets have plenty of cap space.
    But if he also wants to win he may have to take a little less.

    He already has earned > 45MM.
    What is more important to him, earning 120MM over the next 5 years and playing on a good team, or earning 135-140MM and playing for a .500 (or worse) team.
    Keep in mind he can probably still play after he’s 34. He may get another contract for a few years and earn another 50+MM.

    At the end of his career is it better to earn 220MM and have been on a good team, or earn 240MM and been on a .500 team (or worse).

  16. let’s see: Bills, Broncos, Browns, Cardinals, Dolphins, Giants, Jets, and Vikings all in the mix for Cousins…someone is going to overpay…he played the wage game well…

  17. Longtime Redskin fan. This has all the makings of Scott Mitchell/Brock Osweiler 2.0. Cousins is maybe a better Rex Grossman. Cousins would have decent stretches against bad teams, but when it generally mattered, back-breaking interceptions to middle linebackers seemed to be his specialty. Hope he signs with Arizona or the Jets, a team that has low expectations.

  19. Great fit for the Vikings. The question is how much does he want or is he willing to be selfless like Brady and value winning more than cash. Though it doesn’t hurt to have a wife that makes millions to make that kind of choice.

  21. The Vikings will try to resign Keenum, if not then go after Cousins but they will not overpay him. They have Sloter in waiting, I’d say try to resign Keenum if not take a gamble on Bradford on a lower pay and get Sloter ready to take over the Vikings.

