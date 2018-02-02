Lawsuit filed against Texans alleging team failed to properly investigate sexual harassment complaints

Getty Images

The Houston Texans released a statement Friday evening in response to a lawsuit filed against the franchise over failure to properly investigate sexual harassment complaints.

According to KHOU.com, Kristen Grimes is suing for negligence, civil assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation. The lawsuit is directed at the alleged actions of Jason Lowrey, the team’s former Director of Football Operations.

“We are aware that a lawsuit was filed earlier today against the Houston Texans alleging, among other things, that the Club failed to properly investigate and respond to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former employee in November 2016,” the statement read. “The Houston Texans take complaints of this nature seriously. Consistent with club policy, this matter was promptly investigated and addressed at the time the complaint was made. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this litigation.”

The lawsuit against the team alleges the Texans and Lowrey “fostere(ed) an Alpha-Male environment, where continuous improprieties toward female employees were not punished. In fact, they were rewarded.”

Lowrey was dismissed by the team in January.