Nick Mangold “not closing the door” on playing

Getty Images

Center Nick Mangold didn’t play at all in 2017 and said in October that the foot injury that sent him to injured reserve in 2016 hadn’t healed to the point that he’d be able to play at a high level.

That seemed like a precursor to a retirement announcement for the longtime Jet, but the year ended without one and Mangold isn’t kicking off 2018 by dropping the curtain on his career either.

“I don’t know yet,” Mangold said, via the New York Post. “I’m feeling better. I’m getting better. I’m not closing the door, but I’m not actively searching anything out.”

Mangold said he heard from other teams last summer and they may check in again this year, although the long layoff and the injury may be enough cause for them to exhaust other options before knocking on Mangold’s open door.