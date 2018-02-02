Ozzie Newsome stepping down after season

Getty Images

Ravens assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta has turned down plenty of chances to move up a chair.

Now, he knows when he will.

Via Jeff Zrebeic of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said that longtime G.M. Ozzie Newsome will step down at the end of next season and that DeCosta would finally take over.

Newsome, 61, will stay on as a consultant after next year, and Bisciotti joked about him being the highest-paid scout in the league.

The Hall of Fame tight end built two Super Bowl champions in Baltimore. He was the league’s first minority G.M.

DeCosta has been tabbed as his successor for years, and has turned down every chance to interview elsewhere, including the Packers this offseason.