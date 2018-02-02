Panthers add Martin Mayhew to G.M. interview list

Getty Images

The Panthers are still expected to make interim General Manager Marty Hurney’s title one word shorter.

But they’re adding to the list of interviews for the permanent job.

The Panthers are interviewing Bills executive Lake Dawson today, and have added former Lions G.M. Martin Mayhew to their list of candidates, a league source confirmed to PFT. They interviewed Texans personnel man Jimmy Raye III yesterday.

Mayhew, 52, is currently working as a senior personnel executive with the 49ers. He spent the 2016 season with the Giants, after being fired at the end of a 15-year run with the Lions.

Bringing in three minority candidates gives them plenty of Rooney Rule cover, though every indication is that the intention all along was to keep Hurney in place after he came back to his old job after Dave Gettleman was fired just before training camp.