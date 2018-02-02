Patrick Mahomes assuming nothing following Alex Smith trade

Getty Images

Alex Smith is still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and will be until a trade with the Washington Redskins becomes official on March 14, the first day of the new league year.

Until that officially happens, the trade could be called off for any number of reasons. With that in mind, Patrick Mahomes was being cautious with the words he used on Thursday regarding his thoughts on the deal and his role as the presumptive starter moving forward.

“I know a ton’s been said over social media and things like that,” Mahomes said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “But for me, all I can do right now is just work as hard as I can if any opportunity comes.”

The opportunity is almost certainly coming after the Chiefs traded up to select Mahomes last year and agreed to a deal to Smith, a five-year starter, to Washington earlier this week.

Mahomes showed promise in the preseason and in his only start of the season for Kansas City in Week 17. Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.