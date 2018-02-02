Patrick Peterson makes a pitch for Kirk Cousins

AP

Broncos linebacker Von Miller and running back C.J. Anderson made pitches for Kirk Cousins to come to Denver this week, but they aren’t the only players whose teams are in need of a quarterback.

There’s also the Cardinals, who are in the market for help at the position after the retirement of Carson Palmer. During an appearance on PFT Live from Radio Row in Minneapolis this week, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson used Arizona’s weather and stadium as part of his sales effort.

“Either him or Nick Foles,” Peterson said when asked who he wants to see at quarterback. “The only thing I’ll probably say we have better than Denver is that we play inside. You don’t have to worry about snow games, you don’t have to worry about cold games and 9 times out of 10 we don’t play a cold team late in December. I think that will add a couple more years to your career, Kurt.”

Arizona is projected to have much less cap space than the Jets, who many believe will be involved in the Cousins chase, and the Broncos are also set to have more cash on hand. Foles is under contract to the Eagles for next season, so the Cardinals would have to trade for him and that might be a more realistic option if the Cardinals can’t find more money to throw in Cousins’ direction.