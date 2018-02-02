Patriots’ Bernard Reedy will return to $11 an hour job after the Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
Patriots backup wide receiver Bernard Reedy said before this season that he’ll never quit his $11 an hour job driving a van for people with disabilities, and he’s standing by that.

Reedy confirmed to ESPN this week that after the Super Bowl, he’ll be back in Florida working for Care Ride, the company that pays him $11 an hour to help people with disabilities get around.

“As soon as our offseason officially starts,” Reedy said, “I’ll be back at Care Ride when I’m able to. The work don’t stop. Everybody still needs help.”

Reedy has had an NFL career that’s seen him released and re-signed multiple times, so it’s been good for him to know he has another job. And he says even if he sticks around long enough in the NFL to become financially set for life, he’d keep doing it because he sees it as a service.

“I used to think about a lot of the people I would pick up and the situations that they [were] in and the stories I heard. Some of the stories, the normal average person wouldn’t believe, but that stuff’s true,” Reedy said. “It’s just ironic that I’ve had a job like that in the situation that I was in. To be around positivity and listen to people go through what I went through — I went through it sportswise and they went through it in life. It was tough to want to play and to want to be on somebody’s team and [I] just [didn’t] get the break yet, but I also thought, ‘What about the people on life support? What about the people who can’t walk that want to walk again?’ That stuff’s way more serious than running around and playing football.”

Reedy has not played much for the Patriots since they picked him up after the Buccaneers cut him this season. But just by being on the team, he will make $112,000 if the Patriots win — more than 10,000 hours worth of work at $11 an hour.

  1. It’s heartening to hear stories like this one, and I hope Reedy gets over the hump and ends up making really good money playing football for a few years. Cheers to those who help others.

  5. This kind of highlights how crazy this world is where a guy makes $11 for such important work….where cops and firefighters make $40k a year, yet you can make $112k in three hours participating in an (ultimately) meaningless game. Strange times we live in.

  7. Good on ya bro, good work. These are the stories fans like to hear… Knowing their money is going toward paying decent human beings like this dude. Well, me anyway.

  8. Smart kid. My hat is off to the people who raised you young man. Everything in life is judged in it’s comparative value.

  11. I’d so much listen to more stories about this guy making $11 per hour helping people than another loser brag about how he got rich off of Bitcoin.

  14. pkrlvr says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Economics doesn’t distinguish between what’s important and what’s trivial, it weighs only supply and demand.

    Same with teachers. They get paid pittance compared to what they deal with in unruly kids and are performing a very valuable service to our country in educating the next generation. In any case, Bernard is a very good human being and has never forgotten his roots.

  17. I fully support Reedy, sounds like a very thoughtful individual.

    However, if he were lucky enough to get a multi-million contract, the same people who are praising him would suddenly believe that he’s a selfish overpaid ball player, even if he continued working for Care Ride. There has already been a comment about how the poor “cops and firefighters” (who voluntarily undertake those jobs) are underpaid. Of course, those critics don’t really care about cops or firefighters, and they would never approve of raising taxes to increase their pay. They just can’t get over their income level envy.

