Patriots completely healthy, no players on injury report for Super Bowl LII

The Patriots are as healthy as a football team can be heading into Super Bowl LII.

New England released its final injury report of the season, and the report contained . . . nothing. Not a single player was listed at all, meaning there’s not a single player on the team who has any ailment that could affect him for Sunday’s game.

The Eagles are also very healthy, with every player a full participant heading into Sunday’s game.

So despite a grueling 18-game season for each squad, we’re going to have two very healthy football teams on the field when they determine the champions on Sunday.