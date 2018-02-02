Report: Cowboys move money around in La’el Collins’ contract

Getty Images

The Cowboys frequently move money around in contracts, creating more cap space.

They already have started that process this offseason, having converted some of La'el Collins‘ 2018 salary into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Collins will get $150,000 now as part of a signing bonus, allowing the Cowboys to spread the bonus over the next two years.

Collins, an undrafted free agent in 2015, has two years remaining on his deal.

He moved from left guard to right tackle in 2017 after Doug Free retired. He allowed five sacks, according to STATS, Inc., and was called for three holding penalties.