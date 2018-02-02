Report: Greg Schiano a possibility for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots are going to be losing both coordinators shortly after the Super Bowl, which will trigger some important coaching searches for Bill Belichick.

And he may turn to an old friend as he considers how to fill one of those spots.

Via NBC Sports Boston, citing host Gary Tanguay, the Patriots are expected to interview former Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano for the defensive coordinator vacancy.

Schiano and Belichick have a long background together, and the Patriots used to be populated by a load of Schiano’s old Rutgers players. They’ve also practiced together and professed respect for each other, and Belichick vouched for Schiano’s character after the University of Tennessee coaching search debacle.

Linebackers coach Brian Flores is considered a viable candidate to replace Patricia when he goes to Detroit, but he’s 36 and Belichick might be looking for more experience.