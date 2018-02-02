Steve Bisciotti “certainly” thought about a coaching change

Getty Images

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced on Friday that 2018 will be General Manager Ozzie Newsome’s final year in that job and he said there was some thought given to having Newsome oversee a search for a new head coach before stepping down.

Bisciotti said he “certainly” thought about replacing John Harbaugh after the Ravens missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years. He said that he was proud of the way the team closed the year as they went 5-2 after the bye week to finish with a 9-7 record, but made it clear that he’s expecting a better outcome in 2018.

“I’m not going to give a playoff [or] bust edict to you all or my coach,” Bisciotti said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “He’s under as much pressure than probably he’s ever been in his life. I expect him to keep his chin up … and make the most of the season.”

Bisciotti rejected the idea that the franchise is at a “crossroad,” but it sounds like a new direction could be in the cards if another disappointing season coincides with the end of Newsome’s long run at the top of the personnel department.