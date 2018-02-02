Teddy Bridgewater: I haven’t started thinking about 2018 season

Getty Images

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman discussed the possibility of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s contract tolling during an interview this week, but Bridgewater isn’t ready to start talking about his possible free agency.

Bridgewater also made an appearance in Minneapolis during Super Bowl week to talk about a children’s book written by his girlfriend, but also spent a little time answering questions related to his comeback from 2016’s serious knee injury.

Bridgewater said he “had to control the competitor in me” as he made his way back to health and learn to understand that he “could still impact the team off the field as I could on the field.” He called it a “special season” for the Vikings, but said he hasn’t started thinking about what’s next.

“No, I haven’t,” Bridgewater told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Right now I’m just focused on becoming a better person and a better football player. … I’m looking forward to this offseason just training and taking my game to another level,” he said. “I’m healthy. I don’t really like putting numbers on it. It’s all mental. I feel great. I think the doctors wouldn’t have cleared me if I didn’t feel great. It was great that I was able to overcome everything and I’m just looking forward to the future.”

It seems unlikely that Bridgewater hasn’t thought about where he will be playing in 2018, but the tolling question does limit how much planning can go on at this point.

If Bridgewater’s contract tolls because he was on the physically unable to perform list for six weeks, he’ll remain under contract with the Vikings for another year. If not, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent in March along with Case Keenum and Sam Bradford.