Titans raise ticket prices

The Titans raised ticket prices last year after falling short of the playoffs and they’ll raise them again in 2018 after winning a playoff game for the first time since 2003.

The team will be raising prices $2-5 per seat in the upper bowl of Nissan Stadium and $8-12 in the upper bowl.

“I trust you can see the progress we are making as a football team and can see the direct results of your investment,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk wrote in an email to season ticket holders obtained by Jason Wolf of the Tennessean. “Our players, coaches, and the entire front office staff are working tirelessly every day to put the best product on the field to represent you. That is and will remain my commitment to you.”

The Titans had a hike of $2-8 per seat in 2017 and had the second-lowest average ticket price in the league. The team says their prices will remain among the lowest this season.