Aaron Donald wins defensive player of the year

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald won the NFL’s defensive player of the year, which was announced Saturday night at NFL Honors.

Donald became the first defensive tackle to win the award since Warren Sapp in 1999.

“That’s one of the best to ever do it,” Donald said, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “For my name to be next to that guy’s name is beyond a blessing.”

He received 23 votes to 17 for Calais Campbell and five for Chandler Jones.

Donald made 11 sacks, a league-high 91 pressures and 41 tackles in 14 games, proving a disruptive force in the middle of the Rams defense.

It is the start of what could become a great night of awards for the Rams. Todd Gurley is up for MVP and offensive player of the year; Sean McVay is a candidate for coach of the year; and Les Snead has a shot at top executive.