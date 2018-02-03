Adrian Peterson thinks he can play four or five more years

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson is back in Minnesota to check out the Super Bowl, and he thinks he’ll have a few more years of trying to get on the field in a Super Bowl.

Peterson told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he plans to play four or five more years.

“At the end of the day, I know I can play,” he said. “I would want to play maybe four more years, four to five more years.’’

Peterson is aware of the report that the Cardinals plan to cut him, but he says he’s not sure if that’s the case.

“I haven’t heard anything from the horse’s mouth but I heard the report as well,” he said.. “But it’s just a report for now. If it’s [true] it was a great run for me and a great opportunity and it will be on to the next, but hopefully that’s not the case.”

Forget about four or five more years, Peterson might not play again at all, if the Cardinals do in fact cut him. Playing running back in the NFL is a young man’s game. But Peterson isn’t ready to concede to Father Time.