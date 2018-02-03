Agholor gets IV due to “feeling sick,” but his official status is unchanged

Getty Images

The whole store got the flu.

Not really, but enough Eagles have been under the weather this week to make folks wonder whether they’ll all be at 100 percent. One Eagle was sufficiently below 100 percent on Saturday to need the intervention of a needle.

Receiver Nelson Agholor had IVs on Saturday morning after “feeling sick and weak,” via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport added that Agholor is “already feeling better and should be fine for the game.”

Given that the Eagles didn’t add Agholor to the injury report, he’d better be fine for the game. The obligation to disclose injuries and illnesses extends beyond the issuance of the final report on Friday. The absence of any adjustment to the injury report means there’s no doubt Agholor will play.