Alvin Kamara named offensive rookie of the year

Getty Images

Alvin Kamara‘s great rookie season has been recognized at the NFL Honors event tonight.

Kamara, the Saints’ running back who had 728 receiving yards and 826 rushing yards, was chosen as the Associated Press offensive rookie of the year.

Although four running backs were drafted ahead of him and Kamara was initially expected to have a relatively small role in the Saints’ offense, his playmaking ability set him apart as the season went on. Few players in the NFL have had the ability to make plays both running the ball and catching the ball the way Kamara did in 2017.

The Saints got a good one in Kamara, and they have every reason to think he will be a big part of their offense for many years to come.