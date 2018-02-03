Brian Dawkins is part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2018, 6:39 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles hope to be celebrating a big win on Sunday and a former member of the team is celebrating his election to the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Brian Dawkins was voted into the Hall in his second year of eligibility.

The safety entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Eagles in 1996 and played for the Eagles through the 2008 season. He then moved on to three years with the Broncos before retiring after the 2011 season.

Dawkins was named a first-team All-Pro four times during his career and finished his career with 37 interceptions, 26 sacks, 36 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries. Those numbers speak to the impact that Dawkins made over the course of a career defined by his ability to play both the run and pass as well as any player at his position.

Dawkins, who now works for the Eagles, will be part of the same class as former Philly teammate Terrell Owens.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Brian Dawkins is part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class

  3. WOW!, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is becoming a joke these last 2 years & this selection absolutely proves it, Brian Dawkins is NOT a H.O.F’r, i would take Darren Woodson any day over Dawkins….smh!

  6. Perhaps there were a handful of players more-passionate than Brian Dawkins but I doubt there’s a more well-rounded Safety.

  7. patriotsdefense says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:44 pm
    Rodney Harrison was better. Numbers don’t lie nor do his rings.
    —————————–
    Oddly enough, John Lynch is consistently a finalist and nobody mentions Harrison even though this argument would clearly show Harrison as superior to Lynch.

  11. stucats says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    WOW!, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is becoming a joke these last 2 years & this selection absolutely proves it, Brian Dawkins is NOT a H.O.F’r, i would take Darren Woodson any day over Dawkins….smh!
    _______________________________________________________________________

    “smh”

    Dawkins- 224 games-221 starts- 37 INT- 36 FF- 19 FR- 3 TDs- 895 tackles
    Woodson- 178 games-162 starts- 23 INT- 12 FF- 11 FR- 2 TDs- 813 tackles

    “smh”

    Have a nice night.

  12. NUMBERS:
    9x Pro Bowl (1999, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011)
    4× First-Team All-Pro (2001, 2002, 2004, 2006)
    2× Second-Team All-Pro (1999, 2009)
    20/20 Club
    The first player in NFL history to record a sack, an interception, forced fumble, and touchdown reception in a single game
    The first player in NFL history to record at least 30 interceptions and 30 forced fumbles in a career.
    “Whizzer” White NFL Man of the Year
    NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
    Has forced 36 fumbles, the most ever by a safety in NFL history.[26]
    Only player in NFL history with 25+ interceptions (37), forced fumbles (36) and sacks (26).

  13. stucats says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:44 pm
    Brian Dawkins is NOT a H.O.F’r
    ———————————
    Huh? First of all, he IS a H.K.F’r, this article just pointed that out.

    Secondly, Dawkins is pretty much responsible for what safety’s are today. Be changed the game. What you see out there these days are a result of Dawkins redefining the safety position. Polamalu Ed Reed, Bob Sanders, and every great safeties these days exist because Dawkins. Before he made his way into the league and made a name for himself, there were no safeties as we know the today. His ability to play all over and skill set pretty much created the safety we know today. If you are too young, go back and watch how defenses played and what safeties did on the field. He is pretty much the benchmark or text book example of today’s safeties.

    Congrats on your HOF! Definitely well deserved!

  14. patriotsdefense says:
    February 3, 2018 at 6:44 pm
    Rodney Harrison was better. Numbers don’t lie nor do his rings.

    //////////////////////////

    Numbers don’t lie, those are your words. Dawkins has more tackles, more INTs, and significantly more forced fumbles. Dawkins is also the only player in NFL history with over 25 INTs, 25 sacks, and 25 FF. He was also never suspended for steroids like Harrison was.

  15. Absolutely well deserved. People who think he’s not in the same class as Ed Reed or Troy Polamalu have never seen this man play. The passion and the leadership he brought to the Eagles over his career was truly amazing. This is absolutely well deserved.

  19. stucats says:
    February 3, 2018 at 7:08 pm
    Darren Woodson= 3 Super Bowl rings
    Brian Dawkins= 0 Super Bowl rings

    ////////////////////////

    Jimmy Garroppolo has 2 Super Bowl rings. So I guess that makes him better than Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Dan Marino…should I go on?

  23. Brian Dawkins is hands down the best safety in the last 25 years. He did everything well. Anyone that says otherwise didn’t watch him play.

    I agree with this comment. However, I believe there is a safety who has been ignored for more than 30 years with equal to or better individual stats to include 51 career interceptions. As a member of a successful team, he made 9 pro bowls and has 4 Super Bowl rings. Yet, he is not in the Hall of Fame. That man is Donny Shell. That he is not in the Hall is a real travesty.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!