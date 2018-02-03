Brian Dawkins is part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class

Getty Images

The Eagles hope to be celebrating a big win on Sunday and a former member of the team is celebrating his election to the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Brian Dawkins was voted into the Hall in his second year of eligibility.

The safety entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Eagles in 1996 and played for the Eagles through the 2008 season. He then moved on to three years with the Broncos before retiring after the 2011 season.

Dawkins was named a first-team All-Pro four times during his career and finished his career with 37 interceptions, 26 sacks, 36 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries. Those numbers speak to the impact that Dawkins made over the course of a career defined by his ability to play both the run and pass as well as any player at his position.

Dawkins, who now works for the Eagles, will be part of the same class as former Philly teammate Terrell Owens.