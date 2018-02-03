Carson Wentz, Todd Gurley named FedEx Air and Ground players of the year

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be the MVP, but a guy who missed three games due to injury has secured one of the league’s better-known awards.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Rams running back Todd Gurley have been named the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year. FedEx will donate $50,000 to the USO in the name of each player, a total donation of $100,000.

Wentz threw 33 touchdown passes, and he generated 3,296 passing yards. Gurley led the league with 2,093 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Many more awards will be announced throughout the afternoon and evening in conjunction with the NFL Honors ceremony. We’ll be providing updates as to each of them as the hardware is awarded.

In the interim, enjoy our Friday conversation with Gurley, recorded during his visit to Radio Row at the Mall of America.