Devonta Freeman will “possibly” be ready for OTAs

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman played through a MCL and PCL injury in his knee at the end of the 2017 season. Three weeks removed from his team’s final game, Freeman provided an update on his status during a Friday visit to the set of PFT Live.

“I’m getting better,” Freeman said. “I just went to go get a second opinion. Thank God I didn’t have to get surgery. So now I just have to rehab and get it back stronger and be ready for next season.”

The first opinion was that Freeman didn’t need surgery. He still needs time to recover and rehab.

So will he be ready for the start of the offseason program?

“Possibly,” Freeman said. “But I’m going to take my time and let it heal so I won’t have to deal with little knicks and knacks throughout the season, because that’s the most important time for me. So I’m going to take my time and let it heal, get stronger. I need to be free when I’m out there.”

Ideally, he’d be available for the entire offseason, training camp, and preseason. But not needing surgery likely accelerates his timeline, and with enough down time Freeman should be ready to continue to do what he does best.

