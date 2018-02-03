J.J. Watt named Walter Payton Man of the Year

Getty Images

J.J. Watt did incredible work for his Houston community in 2017, and the NFL has recognized him as its Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Watt, whose efforts raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief, received the honor tonight. The Man of the Year Award goes to players who have shown excellence on and off the field.

In 2010, Watt launched the Justin J. Watt Foundation, which helps underserved kids. That foundation has given more than $3 million to athletic programs for middle school students.

A three-time defensive player of the year, Watt is accustomed to being recognized at NFL Honors. And although injuries have limited him to just eight games over the last two seasons, he continues to receive recognition for what he does when he’s not playing.