Jerry Kramer finally gets his Hall of Fame ticket

Getty Images

One of the most widely-recognized Hall of Fame wrongs finally has been made right.

Former Packers guard Jerry Kramer has earned enshrinement in the Hall of Fame, as a Seniors Committee candidate. It was his 11th time as a finalist for the honor.

In 1997, Kramer became a Seniors Committee finalist, but he didn’t get enough votes to gain admission. This time around, he did.

A member of the All-Decade Team of the 1960s and the Packers Hall of Fame, Kramer won five NFL championships (including two Super Bowls) in a career that spanned 1958 through 1968. He came to Green Bay via round four of the draft, one year before Vince Lombardi arrived as the head coach.

Kramer becomes the 32nd former Packer to gain a spot among the immortals. He joins Lombardi, running back Jim Taylor, lineman Forrest Gregg, quarterback Bart Starr, linebacker Ray Nitschke, cornerback Herb Adderly, defensive end Willie Davis, center Jim Ringo, halfback Paul Hornung, safety Willie Wood, defensive tackle Henry Jordan, and linebacker Dave Robinson from the great Packers teams of the 1960s.